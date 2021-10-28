GOP Following an audit, Arizona Senate President says Cyber Ninjas are in breach of contract.

Cyber Ninjas, the private business commissioned to undertake an audit of Maricopa County’s election results, is now in “breach of contract” with the state, according to Karen Fann, the Republican leader of the Arizona state Senate.

Fann stated in an October 26 letter to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan that she had previously written to him on September 14th. Fann instructed the corporation to produce all audit-related records to her in order to comply with a court order in that letter. Fann claimed that Cyber Ninjas only gave 300 records, “an insignificant proportion of all known relevant records.”

“As a result of its poor answer to my September 14 request, Cyber Ninjas is in material breach of the (contract) as construed by the court,” she wrote in her letter. “The Senate reserves the right to pursue any and all applicable claims or remits in order to enforce the terms of the agreement.” According to a draft report released on September 24 by the Maricopa County election audit, President Joe Biden received more votes than projected over former President Donald Trump. The audit found no evidence of fraud.

Republican Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli, on the other hand, called the audit “proof of a plot.” As a result, he believes the state’s election results should be “nulled.” The state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, stated that nullification would occur.

The Cyber Ninja’s audit approach was dubbed “laughable” by a group of major election analysts. Several of them said that the auditors “just made stuff up.” Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward has asked for election audits in all 15 of the state’s counties since the audit’s conclusion.

Generally speaking, Trump supporters and Republican leaders who support Trump have led the charge for election audits. Trump has long claimed that he lost the 2020 election as a result of a massive national plot involving extensive voter fraud.

There is no proof that the 2020 election will be rigged, according to Trump’s former attorney general, his director of US cybersecurity, and statewide auditors.

Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder of Maricopa County, stated earlier this month that the majority of Republican Arizona politicians with whom he meets are aware that Trump’s and their own election fraud charges are “all BS.” Despite this, many people continue to believe them. This is a condensed version of the information.