GOP Audits Are “About Being Too Scared” to Admit Trump Won, Says Republican Adam Kinzinger.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, attacked continued GOP-backed efforts to audit and examine the 2020 election results, claiming that members of his party are “too terrified” to admit that former President Donald Trump lost.

Republicans in Arizona performed a widely derided and contentious audit, while Republicans in Pennsylvania have moved on with a new assessment of the November election results. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in other states are pursuing similar initiatives, fueled by Trump and his backers’ debunked allegations that the presidential election was “rigged” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden.

Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas justified the investigations into the 2020 election in an interview with right-wing news station Newsmax on Friday. “Continuing to analyze the nation’s 2020 elections isn’t about reversing their outcomes, but determining what could have caused differences in the results, Rep. Pete Sessions said Friday on Newsmax,” Kinzinger tweeted on Saturday.

Allow me to take a stab at it… “It’s not about reversing the election; it’s about being too afraid to tell the reality to the base that Trump lost and is the first incumbent president in 30 years to lose reelection.” https://t.co/FvUmIk1ad1

September 4, 2021 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger)

Kinzinger, a vocal Trump opponent, changed the tweet’s title to reflect his viewpoint.

“Allow me to take a stab at it… ‘It’s not about reversing the election; it’s about being too afraid to tell the truth to the base that Trump lost and is the first incumbent president to lose reelection in 30 years,’ said the Illinois Republican.

For more information, this website contacted Sessions’ press secretary, but did not receive a response right away.

Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on January 6 after he incited hundreds of his supporters to attack the US Capitol. Trump exhorted fans at a nearby gathering to “march” to the Capitol and “fight like hell” ahead of the riot. The attack appeared to be aimed at delaying the official confirmation of Biden’s electoral victory.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, also appointed the Illinois Republican to the House’s January 6 select committee. This is a condensed version of the information.