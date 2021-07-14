Going forward, Saquon Barkley will receive 100% of his endorsement money in Bitcoin.

On Wednesday, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley announced that he will henceforth get all of his endorsement money in Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

During an appearance on Anthony Pompliano’s The Best Business Show, Barkley said, “I’m accepting my marketing money in Bitcoin.”

“Now that I’m experiencing [inflationary]challenges and learning so much about Bitcoin,” Barkley continued, “I believe it would be the wise, right thing to do to start taking my investment money through Bitcoin.”

Barkley also referenced NBA players Kevin Durant and LeBron James, as well as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and how they have amassed “generational riches.”

“If you want to establish generational wealth like the KDs, LeBrons, and Bradys of the world, you can’t do it with the sport I play, the position I play, and coming off injuries. “You realize how quickly the game can be taken away from you when you sit out for a year,” Barkley explained.

According to Joe Pompliano, the founder of Huddle Up, which dives into the business and money behind sports, Barkley’s sponsorship money, which he would now receive in Bitcoin, is worth around $10 million per year.

The New York Giants and Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest bitcoin asset management firm, formed a partnership early this year.

"We are happy to engage with Grayscale, who are pioneering pioneers in the digital currency sector," New York Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli said in a statement released in May. "After doing a lot of study into the business, we recognized we needed a partner who could not only appreciate the importance of partnering with the Giants brand, but also guide us through the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Grayscale quickly established itself as a firm that shares our enthusiasm for the New York market while also providing institutional knowledge and a network of contacts.