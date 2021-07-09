GM issues its second safety recall in as many days, this time for side air bag explosions.

According to the Associated Press, General Motors has issued its second recall in two days, this time for 400,000 U.S. pickup trucks with airbags that may potentially rupture and spit components into the truck’s interior.

Chevrolet pickups from 2015 and 2016, as well as GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks, are included in the recall.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to documents provided by US safety officials on Friday, the airbag inflator on both sides of the trucks can explode or the end cap can fly off. Three inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month, according to documents, one in Florida and two in Texas. All three trucks were unoccupied at the time, and no injuries have been reported, according to GM.

According to the manufacturer, a manufacturing flaw allowed moisture into the inflator during production, causing corrosion. Joyson Safety Systems manufactured the inflators in Mexico.

Both side airbag modules will be replaced by dealers. According to the manufacturer, replacement parts are in short supply. Owners will be alerted beginning Aug. 16, and a second letter will be sent once components are readily accessible.

Last year, about 9,000 of the trucks were recalled due to the same issue.