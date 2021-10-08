Glynn Barnes: Who Is He? Gary Poste, the alleged Zodiac Killer, is photographed with a friend.

After being designated as a new suspect by a group of independent detectives, a series of Facebook photographs concerning the latest purported Zodiac Killer Gary Poste have surfaced.

Gary Poste, who died in 2018, was thought to be responsible for at least five killings in San Francisco between 1968 and 1969, and claimed to have killed at least 37 more, according to the Case Breakers.

However, police and the FBI have already questioned the results, as well as the assertions made by the Case Breakers that Cheri Jo Bates was another confirmed victim of the Zodiac Killer.

Following the release of the latest name in the search for the individual who has never been apprehended by authorities, Facebook photographs of Poste from 2018 have surfaced, courtesy of a friend, Glynn Barnes.

Barnes, a California citizen, has drawn the attention of internet users after screenshots of him referring to Poste as “Zodiac” were uploaded on Twitter and Reddit as early as 2018.

“The Last Time I Saw Old Man! Greetings, Gary Poste! Zodiac? Oh, my goodness! Old Man, I’m missing you!, “read one caption allegedly taken from a photo of Barnes and Poste taken in November 2018.

Another, dated November 2018, appears to show the couple together and reads: “Gary Poste! Mountain Time with The Old Man! ZODIAC?” Another snapshot uploaded on social media claims to show a post from a man named Glynn Barnes in a Zodiac-themed internet forum identifying the serial killer as “Gary Francis Poste.” The Washington Newsday was unable to verify the legitimacy of these photos and captions, as well as the image claimed to be from a Zodiac forum, because they were not found on Barnes’ social media page.

Other images of Barnes and his partner trekking up Mount Haystack in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, as well as the Upper Twin Lake in Wisconsin, can still be accessed on his Facebook page.

Following Poste’s death, the images appear to be tributes to him. Barnes said on Facebook, “Love this Man with all my Heart!”

