Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia was dubbed a “victory for all Americans” by Tulsi Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, called Republican Glenn Youngkin’s governor election victory in Virginia, which came after his education-focused campaign ideas, a victory “for all Americans.”

In a close campaign, the Republican candidate defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin’s victory means Virginia will have a Republican governor for the first time since 2009, with detractors claiming the results are a red flag for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Gabbard, a 2020 GOP presidential candidate, indicated in a tweet on Wednesday that the results in Virginia might have a good ripple effect across the country, implying that McAuliffe’s resistance to get brought into the argument over critical race theory was a role in his defeat.

“The defeat of McAuliffe is a victory for all Americans. Why? Because it was a thundering rejection of attempts to split us along racial lines, parental rights deprivation, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This is beneficial to everyone “Gabbard sent out a tweet.

Due to Youngkin and other conservative individuals stirring up rumors that it is being taught in public schools in Virginia, education became a hot topic during the election campaign.

Youngkin has also stated that if elected, he will prohibit the teaching of the academic theory that claims systemic racism continues to impact laws and institutions in the United States, despite no evidence that it is currently being studied in K-12 classrooms.

Rather than getting sucked into the discussion, McAuliffe pointed out that critical race theory is not now taught in Virginia and characterized the outrage as a “racist dog whistle” that has been exaggerated.

Youngkin also chastised McAuliffe for suggesting during a debate in September that parents should not “be directing schools what they should teach” while debating critical race theory, something the GOP candidate used against him throughout the campaign.

The strategy appeared to work in Youngkin’s advantage, as a number of voters expressed concern over critical race theory being taught in schools and McAuliffe’s denial of it as a major factor in their voting decisions.

Caryn Vezina, 38, a Youngkin supporter, told USA Today, “It didn’t make me happy that McAuliffe indicated that parents shouldn’t be involved with their children’s education.”

