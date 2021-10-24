Glenn Youngkin, the governor of Virginia, is targeting education and says he’d ban critical race theory.

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, has stated that on his first day in office, he will outlaw critical race theory in schools.

On Saturday, Youngkin made the vow at a rally in Henrico. His remarks occurred during a segment of his speech devoted to school reforms that he would enact if elected.

“We all know that education begins with curriculum,” Youngkin told rally attendees. “Let me be clear: we will teach accelerated math, issue advanced diplomas, and cover all aspects of history, both good and bad.” He went on to say: “America has fantastic chapters; after all, it is the most powerful country on the planet. But there are some significant episodes in our history that we must teach, but we will not teach our children to view everything through the lens of race. We’re not going to do it. I mean, we all know it’s not right.” Youngkin then used Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideas, which have been used by other Republicans to criticize critical race theory.

“Dr. Martin Luther King urged us to judge one another by the content of our character rather than the color of our skin,” Youngkin added. “As a result, critical race theory will be banned in our schools from the first day.” His remarks come as school board meetings in Virginia and other parts of the country have turned tense over issues such as how to teach the history of racism and slavery in the United States.

Conservatives have asserted that critical race theory, or CRT, is an academic framework that studies history through the perspective of racism in an attempt to rewrite American history and make white people feel innately racist.

Youngkin’s opponent, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, was challenged to define critical race theory during a roundtable earlier this month. He declined, claiming that it was not taught in Virginia schools and that the topic was being used to divide people as a “dog whistle.”

Youngkin has targeted McAuliffe in television advertising in recent weeks because of his belief that parents should not tell schools what to educate.

According to a recent Fox News poll, half of likely voters believe parents should be able to tell schools what they want.