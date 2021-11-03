Glenn Youngkin is a writer who lives in Los Angeles. Loudoun County, the epicenter of the school sexual assault controversy, is on the verge of being lost.

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, appeared to be headed for defeat in Loudoun County, which includes the school system at the center of a sexual assault scandal and other family disagreements about school practices.

Youngkin has gotten 44.8 percent of the vote in the county as of Tuesday night. Former governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, earned 54.7 percent of the vote. So far, ballot counts have been submitted from 99 percent of the county’s voting precincts.

Youngkin made education a central theme in his campaign. He campaigned on the theme “parents matter” and promised to support parents in their disagreements with schools.

In May, a girl was allegedly molested by a boy in the girls’ lavatory at a Loudoun County school, which became a lightning rod in Youngkin’s campaign. Youngkin predicted that he would win the county. However, it appears that he will not.

Parents were outraged that neither the school nor the district informed them of the alleged assault. Their outrage escalated when the accused teenager reportedly sexually abused a second girl in a vacant Broad Run High School classroom five months later.

In a statement, the Loudoun County School Board stated it elected not to publicly comment on either event in order to avoid interfering with a police investigation. Several parents demanded that Scott Ziegler, the superintendent of the Loudoun County school board, resign after the attacks were reportedly covered up.

In the summer, the school system gained national headlines when angry demonstrators turned violent, closing down a school board meeting over complaints over critical race theory and transgender student protections.

After U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo instructing the FBI and attorney general’s offices to meet with federal and local law enforcement to “discuss strategies for addressing… the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel,” Youngkin’s focus on parent-school grievances increased.

“The FBI is attempting to silence parents,” according to one of Youngkin’s recent election advertisements. A second Youngkin commercial featured a mother who was horrified by her school-aged son’s assigned reading material, which included rape and brutality scenarios.

McAuliffe does not believe that parents should have a say in their children’s education, according to Youngkin’s advertising. As a result, McAuliffe’s campaign has attempted to tie. This is a condensed version of the information.