Glenn Youngkin has been dubbed the “Delta Variant of Trumpism” by CNN’s Van Jones.

Glenn Youngkin was compared to the Delta version of the coronavirus by CNN’s Van Jones only hours before the Republican won Virginia’s tight governor’s race.

Before the voting closed on Tuesday night, the former Obama administration official compared Youngkin to the highly transmissible strain of the virus that appeared over the summer.

“The stakes are really high. When the election in Virginia is finished, we’ll know if the Delta form of Trumpism has emerged. Trumpism in its Delta form, “Jones stated his opinion. “To put it another way, Youngkin is the same disease, but it spreads much faster and can infect a lot more people.” My point is that demagoguing CRT by appealing to racial anxieties promotes harmful features of Trumpism, albeit in a more friendly way. I didn’t mean to suggest that people are diseases. https://t.co/ohXwQSXYJW Van Jones (@VanJones68) (@VanJones68) (@VanJones68) (@Van 3 November 2021 He later clarified his position on Twitter. “My argument is that demagoguing [critical race theory]by playing on racial anxieties furthers harmful features of Trumpism, only in a friendlier version,” he wrote. “I didn’t mean to suggest that people are diseases.” The campaigns of Jones and Youngkin have been approached for comment.

The initial tally of Virginia’s vote was also a “huge, massive wake-up call” for Democrats, according to Jones. “I believe that this is a major wake-up call for the Democratic Party, as well as everyone else I’m talking to tonight. I believe that Virginia was taken for granted “he stated

Jones predicted a “five-alarm fire” for President Joe Biden and his party when CNN projected Youngkin, a businessman and political neophyte, would be Virginia’s next governor and the race for New Jersey governor narrowed.

“This is a significant event. These figures are alarming “Jones stated his opinion. “These are our supporters… voters that supported us in 2018, supported us in 2020, and then abandoned us in droves in two states that should have been in our column. That’s a significant achievement. It’s a five-alarm blaze.” Youngkin is the only Republican to gain statewide office in Virginia since 2009, a state that Biden won by ten points in last year’s election.

He used culture war arguments over education and race to divert Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe's attempts to knot the race.