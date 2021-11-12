Glen De Vries, who flew to space aboard Blue Origin with William Shatner, died in a plane crash.

Glen de Vries, who travelled to space with actor William Shatner on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin voyage, perished in an aircraft crash on Thursday.

According to CBS News, de Vries, 49, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, were both died in the crash, according to New Jersey State Police.

The small plane crashed after taking off from Essex County Airport in New Jersey, according to WCBS-TV in New York.

“Local law enforcement contacted the FAA that they spotted a single-engine Cessna 172 that had crashed in a wooded section of a state park near Lake Kemah, New Jersey approximately 4 p.m. Thursday,” a representative for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Washington Newsday.

“Shortly before 3 p.m., the FAA sent an Alert Notice (ALNOT) to public safety agencies informing them of the missing aircraft,” the statement added. “The plane took off from Essex County Airport in Caldwell, New Jersey, and landed at Sussex Airport. There were two people on board.” Last month, De Vries and Shatner made news when they flew to space on Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket for several minutes.

