Girlfriend Caught Boyfriend in the Mirror Looking at Other Women on His Phone: ‘Cheater’

After holding up a mirror to check what he was scrolling through, a girlfriend claims she caught her man looking at images of other women on his phone.

Tiffany’s TikTok account, @tiffanykristenxo, posted a video of herself lying on a bed next to her partner.

Tiffany, who is reported to be from the West Coast, has a handheld mirror placed on her feet, so it appears to be a usual scene of household happiness at first glance.

It captures her other half’s phone screen, as he scrolls through photographs of scantily clad ladies in the reflection.

She inquires, “What are you gazing at?” He responds, “Cars.” “What kind of cars?” she inquires as she digs deeper. “Exotic automobiles,” he adds, to which she responds, “You into exotic cars now?” “Yeah, I’ve always wished for one.” He continues, “I’m thinking of acquiring one because my car is getting old.” She requests to see the car, possibly to catch him off guard, and the reflection sees him hastily change tabs to a blue vehicle, which she shows her.

He flicks back to the photo of the woman in a bikini as Tiffany zooms in on her as soon as he’s back staring at his phone screen.

She does, however, appear to call him out, saying, “Wow, that one in red is really wonderful.” Tiffany adds a sound effect to the video, which goes black and white, and he quickly turns around to see the mirror.

“What should I do guys?” Tiffany captioned the video, which can be seen here, which has been viewed more than 15 million times since it was released last week.

She used the hashtags “#cheater” and “#cheatersgetcaught,” as well as “#comedy,” implying that the video was a joke.

Whether the incident was real or manufactured, it triggered a heated argument in the comments section about what constitutes cheating.

Guys, what should I do? #comedy #cheater #cheatersgetcaught