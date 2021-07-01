Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer claims that the Bill Cosby ruling demonstrates why she should be released.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has hired an attorney who believes the case against her should be dismissed on the same legal grounds that freed accused rapist Bill Cosby.

Maxwell’s appellate counsel, David Oscar Markus, wrote in a Daily News op-ed published Wednesday, “She should not have to fight her case at trial, and her case should be thrown out, just like Cosby’s has been, because prosecutors promised Epstein when he pleaded guilty that they would not prosecute her.”

Markus’ remark refers to Epstein’s 2007 plea agreement with federal authorities in Miami. The agreement said that the US attorney’s office would “not institute any criminal charges against suspected co-conspirators of Epstein” in exchange for Epstein pleading guilty to soliciting prostitutes (rather than child sex trafficking).

The agreement is similar to one Cosby reached with then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor in 2005. If Castor testified in Constand’s trial alleging civil accusations against Cosby, he wouldn’t face criminal charges in the case involving his accuser Andrea Constand. Castor later broke his word, resulting in Cosby’s conviction and, eventually, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to reverse his conviction on Wednesday.

Epstein’s plea deal does not apply to Maxwell, according to federal prosecutors, because it was struck in the Southern District of Florida, not the Southern District of New York, where Maxwell is charged. Prosecutors further claim that because Maxwell was not part in the negotiations, she is unable to enforce the terms of the agreement.

Markus said in his op-ed, “But that reasoning makes no sense.”

“We have a single federal government, and the agreement states unequivocally that the US will not pursue Maxwell.”

The cases of Cosby and Maxwell vary in that Cosby faced state-level accusations while Maxwell faces federal charges.

“However, the legal principle is the same in both state and federal courts,” Markus informed this website. “When the government, whether state or federal, makes a commitment, it must keep that promise and cannot simply abandon it.”

“Our system depends on the Government living up to its word,” Markus added. “The Cosby court did the right thing by keeping prosecutors honest. We just. This is a brief summary.