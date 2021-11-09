Ghislaine Maxwell’s bail has been denied yet again, citing serious charges and her ability to flee.

According to the Associated Press, a New York judge refused Ghislaine Maxwell’s plea for bail ahead of her trial, stating she poses a major flight risk.

Between 1994 and 2004, the former Jeffrey Epstein associate is accused of assisting in the recruitment of adolescent females for Epstein to sexually assault. She could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Maxwell has pled not guilty to all accusations leveled against him.

Since her arrest in July 2020, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan has denied 59-year-old Maxwell’s bail application four times. Previous applications were also turned down twice by a federal appeals court in Manhattan.

According to Reuters, Nathan cited several reasons for the fourth denial, including the fact that Maxwell was a “high danger of flight” and that her $28.5 million bail package would not guarantee her appearance in court.

Maxwell’s lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, said in a recent bail request that her client had been subjected to physical and emotional abuse by jail authorities. She also mentioned housing conditions that were filthy and unhygienic, a lack of nutrition, difficulties examining millions of legal documents, and sleep deprivation.

According to Reuters, Sternheim also said that Maxwell’s imprisonment is unjust because former comedian Bill Cosby and former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein were both released on bail during their criminal cases.

On Thursday, the jury selection procedure for Maxwell’s trial began. Next week, prospective jurors will meet with the court for an oral questioning session in order to cut down the field to 12 jurors and six alternates. The trial’s opening statements are set for Nov. 29. The trial is slated to last six weeks.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019, while he was awaiting a sex trafficking prosecution.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Maxwell will be transferred from her federal jail in Brooklyn to her trial “in a fashion that is compassionate, proper, and consistent with security regulations,” according to the court, who issued the bail refusal in a two-page ruling. In a confidential letter, lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Center assured the judge of these protocols, according to the judge.

Prosecutors argued that the newest bail application “turns to language and stories better suited to tabloids than briefs” in their argument against bail. Where can I find legal arguments? This is a condensed version of the information.