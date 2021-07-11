Gettr’s CEO claims that Twitter is blocking tweet imports, implying that it is a publisher.

Gettr’s CEO, Jason Miller, issued a comment on Twitter’s ability to prevent users from importing their tweets into Gettr on Saturday.

Stopping such imports, according to Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, would make Twitter the “owner” of the content—and thus a “publisher responsible for the content” on its platform.

“Twitter appears to be attempting to have it both ways, claiming that Twitter users own their tweets in order to claim immunity from liability for its content moderation activities under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, while also asserting ownership of its users’ content by preventing users from obtaining a copy of their content.”

10 July 2021 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC)

“Twitter must decide whether it owns everyone’s tweets and so is a publisher responsible for the content, or do the users own their original posts,” Miller continued.

Gettr was launched on July 4th, with more than a million users joining in the first three days, according to the firm.

According to ABC 13 News in Virginia, Miller told reporter Scott Thuman, “We believe our First Amendment is so vital, that’s why we want to establish this platform, where people can come together, have these debates, and you’re not going to get de-platformed simply for expressing a political position.”

Gettr takes pride in the fact that it is based on free speech, according to Miller.

“If you believe in free expression, if you reject this notion of cancel culture, if you enjoy great technology and don’t feel that we should be forced to watch anything inferior or junior varsity, and that only the Silicon Valley oligarchs can have something fancy, then come join us,” he said.

Representatives from Twitter were contacted for comment, but no answer was received.

Gettr and Twitter have many similarities, according to Politico, including trending tags and brief updates. Twitter spokesmen declined to comment to Politico on whether Gettr’s ability to scrape data from Twitter would violate any of the company’s standards.