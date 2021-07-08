Gettr, Team Trump’s social media platform, claims that 1 million people signed up in the first three days.

According to Gettr’s CEO, the new pro-Donald Trump social media platform has racked up more than 1 million users in its first three days of operation.

Gettr bills itself as a place to “express oneself freely” and promises it will not limit free speech, a charge it has leveled at other social media behemoths like Facebook and Twitter.

In a statement, CEO Jason Miller, a former top adviser to Trump, claimed that more than a million users have already signed up, while also defending Trump’s major tech lawsuit. The lawsuit centers on claims that Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube blocked former President Barack Obama and other conservatives.

His comment was as follows: “President Trump has struck a blow for our Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of expression, as well as the unbridled power of Silicon Valley’s social media oligarchs, who routinely repress 1st Amendment-protected speech.

“Trump properly compared the infringement of free speech to herding lambs to slaughter, and he is taking on the strong, leftist Big Tech moguls.”

Miller continued, ” “Censorship, blacklisting, and outright cancellation are all too common on large social media platforms, and they’re frequently directed at ordinary people who are only using their God-given freedom to express themselves.

“This is precisely why we launched Gettr, and it is why why, just three days after our official launch, we have witnessed phenomenal growth – over one million registered users. Not only in the United States, but around the world, there is a demand for a ‘cancel-free’ social networking platform.”

A Force to Be Considered

“Gettr is moving into that role and has already proven to be a formidable opponent.”

Despite the excitement around Gettr’s introduction among conservative circles, the platform encountered a number of challenges shortly after its launch.

After Gettr posted its first welcome message, the platform was tainted by users contributing sexual photos and GIFs. According to Mother Jones, many people spammed the post with explicit hentai (Japanese porn cartoons) and images of Hillary Clinton’s face superimposed onto a naked woman’s body.

Hackers reportedly obtained the email addresses and personal information of at least 90,000 Gettr users, and fake accounts have also become an issue. One who pretended to be Donald Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.