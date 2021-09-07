‘Get Your Shots People,’ says a doctor whose hospital is ‘drowning’ in COVID deaths.

A doctor in Iowa has made an emotional plea for patients to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that he has never seen “this many sick people” before.

Lance VanGundy, the emergency medical director at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown, expressed his concerns about the disinformation surrounding the vaccines in a video posted to his Facebook page.

“We are drowning with people dying from this sickness, and I have yet to admit a single person who has died as a result of a vaccine-related event,” he said.

“I don’t want to go political; I just want everyone to know that in my more than 20 years of doing this, I’ve never been this busy, anxious, or seen this many sick people.”

People should give their loved ones who are unsure about the vaccine a “reassuring embrace” and “encourage them to get their shot,” according to him.

He remarked in a video he recorded while parked in his car, “Don’t be stupid and do dumb things because there’s no place to admit you.”

“If you get sick, you’ll have to stay with me until a bed becomes available, which may take days because they’re all full of COVID people.”

He claimed that at his ER, he had to keep patients who had suffered a stroke, a heart attack, or a blood clot in the lung from being moved to ICUs since they were all full in Iowa.

“I’m pooped and fatigued, and I believe the rest of the world is as well, but we’re all in this together,” he said. “When people get political about it and try to pretend it doesn’t effect them, they’re wrong.”

“Sometimes it feels like a third-world country,” he stated, before adding, “So get your shots people.”

One Facebook user wrote that she had given it to her “bull-headed brother who refuses to receive the vaccine,” adding, “I hope you get through to him with your message.”

“Thank you for speaking out,” one person wrote. This is something Iowans need to hear.”

VanGundy has been asked for comment by this publication.

