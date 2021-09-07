‘Get a Job,’ Ted Cruz tells Americans who have lost benefits.

Senator Ted Cruz offered a succinct bit of advice to Americans who have recently lost access to their unemployment benefits and are concerned about job prospects, encouraging them to “find a job.”

The Texas senator published an article detailing how support programs such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and the additional $300 per week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program will be phased out starting Monday.

The Century Foundation (TCF), a progressive research tank, called it “the largest cut-off of unemployment benefits in history.”

Over 7.5 million individuals are expected to lose all or part of the benefits that were cut off on Monday, according to the Labor Department, which also claims that there are 5.7 million fewer jobs now than there were before the outbreak.

But, as he posted the Associated Press piece with the message, “jobless Americans have few options as benefits expire,” Cruz noted there were job openings available.

Cruz, on the other hand, disagreed, stating, “Um, find a job?”

“There are millions of job openings, and small businesses across the country are in desperate need of employees,” he added.

It comes as numerous businesses around the country have complained about difficulty filling jobs, particularly low-paying positions. Last Friday, the Labor Department reported that 235,000 new jobs were added in August, far less than in prior months and far less than the 750,000 expected.

Cruz’s statement sparked a discussion in which some dubbed him “Cancun Ted,” referring to a trip he took to Mexico when the Lone Star State he represents was hit by a big winter storm this year.

“Cruz ran away from his job when it was truly necessary for him to work. One user noted, “Beto [O’Rourke] made $0 per hour filling in for Cancun Ted.” “Cancun Ted, if employees genuinely cared about employees, pay, and benefits, they might be pounding down doors,” another wrote.

“If you are highly skilled, find a new trade,” one user wrote in support of Cruz. Adapt. There are plenty of other opportunities.” Another person stated that he has openings at his septic cleaning company.

