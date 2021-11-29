Germarcus David is accused of murdering a family in their California home, including an infant child.

Authorities have charged a father with the murders of five members of his family on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Germarcus David after his four children and mother-in-law were found shot to death in his Lancaster, California, home. According to Fox 11, he was detained and charged with the killings after being questioned by homicide detectives for several hours.

At before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, authorities arrived at the home in response to a “Rescue Responding” call. Someone at the house had stopped breathing, according to the phone call. The caller’s name has not been revealed.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, subsequently identified as David’s mother-in-law. David’s children, three boys and a girl, all under the age of 12, were found with gunshot wounds in the same spot after a thorough search of the house. One of the youngsters was said to be a baby. Police have not published the names of the deceased.

At the scene, all five members of the family were pronounced deceased. David was apprehended after turning himself up to the authorities. He’s being held on a $2 million bail right now.

Germarcus David, 29, has been charged with the murders of his four children and mother-in-law.

