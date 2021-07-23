German Shepherd Learns to Walk With Prosthetic Legs After Being Born Without Back Paws

Thanks to the tireless work of the animal shelter that saved him and his doctor, this good puppy now has a new “leash” on life.

Ryder, a 1-year-old German Shepherd rescue who was born without hind paws, is learning how to walk properly for the first time thanks to his new prosthetic legs and paws.

According to WFOR-TV, Ryder was fitted with unique prosthetic legs and paws in early July, which are now allowing him to learn how to walk correctly for the first time. Dr. Marta Sanchez-Emden of the Animal Health and Rehab Center in South Miami, Florida, has been ecstatic to follow Ryder’s progress.

“He walked like a kangaroo his entire life, with his stumps leaping at the same time. Dr. Sanchez-Emden told the source, “We want to teach him, number one, that he can walk with his spine horizontally instead of down, like previously, and that he can use one leg and then the other, like a normal person.”

Ryder’s first steps were captured on video by Picolini’s Animal Rescue in Coconut Grove, who rescued the puppy in the spring. Ryder is able to move from one location to another with the assistance of a volunteer who holds him up with a support vest.

Ryder has made great progress in the last month, according to Sanchez-Emden, and she is hopeful that with ongoing therapy and hard work, he will be able to lead a normal life.

She told the newspaper, “He should be free to run, jump, go boating if he wants to, he will be able to do whatever he wants.”

Ryder was the sole surviving pup in a litter of three puppies born around a year ago, according to his GoFundMe website, which was set up to help the expense of his medical procedures and prostheses.

“Despite the fact that his mother thought she was assisting in the cleaning and maintenance of Ryder’s exposed, webbed rear feet, she ended up doing something no one expected,” organizer Karla Huffman explained. “She did what she knew to do, cleaning and tending to her newborn pup’s two malformed feet, like any mother would. His mother accidentally chewed somewhere in the middle of their first night together. This is a condensed version of the information.