Geraldo Rivera is chastised by Sean Hannity for criticizing Ron DeSantis on the COVID spike.

On Thursday evening, Fox News’ Hannity was a contentious show, as presenter Sean Hannity and regular commentator Geraldo Rivera fought over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the latest wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country, spurred by the Delta strain.

The episode was set up by Hannity to criticize President Joe Biden’s immigration policy, which Republicans claim has resulted in a crisis at the southern border due to a surge of new entrants.

While Hannity claimed that the new arrivals would bring more coronavirus cases into the United States, Rivera pressed DeSantis on his handling of the situation in Florida, where the governor has fought against business restrictions, mask mandates, and vaccine passports.

“As much as I love you, if you go there and try to defend Joe, I’m going to bust a blood vessel,” Hannity warned to Rivera at the opening of the discussion. “Open borders, no testing, no vaccine mandates, scattering people across the country—Geraldo, our fellow Americans will perish as a result of this foolishness.”

Before attempting to redirect the subject to Florida, Rivera challenged Hannity’s framing. He stated of Hannity’s words, “I dispute that characterization, that harsh characterization,” but added that Biden’s approach is “absolutely reckless,” to which Hannity promptly responded, “He’s a jackass for doing it.”

“I believe in vaccine mandates,” Rivera stated. Vaccine passports are something I believe in. I believe that everyone coming into this country—legal or illegal, alien or earth person—every single one of them must be vaccinated… Turn them around right there if they don’t want to be vaccinated.”

“This has nothing to do with Joe,” Rivera responded, provoking Hannity’s wrath as he shouted over his guest’s criticism of the president. Dan Bongino, a right-wing radio broadcaster, joined Hannity as a guest, dismissing Rivera’s claims that DeSantis and Florida handled the Delta variant wave poorly.

“On Tuesday, almost 16,000 new COVID infections were reported in Florida. “There were over 17,000 yesterday,” Rivera added, before Hannity jumped in to say, “No, this is not a smear campaign against Ron DeSantis.” Joe is the reason for a lot of these situations coming here.”

“Every senior person was spared by Ron DeSantis. Hannity continued, “He exploited every state agency.”

