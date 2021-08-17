George W. Bush Requests Immediate Assistance for Afghan Refugees: Full Statement

After the Taliban quickly reclaimed power in Afghanistan, two decades after George W. Bush led the invasion following the September 11 attacks, the former president has encouraged the US to help Afghan refugees as soon as possible.

President Joe Biden described the suffering of imprisoned Afghan civilians as “gut-wrenching,” but defended his choice to remove US forces and bring America’s longest conflict to an end.

Critics have urged the White House to do more to aid fleeing Afghans, particularly those who assisted the US throughout the 20-year war.

Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, stated in a statement that the United States “has the legal right to eliminate red tape for refugees amid severe humanitarian emergencies.” And we have the authority and means to ensure their safe passage right now, without the need for bureaucratic red tape.”

Here’s the rest of their statement:

Laura and I have been deeply saddened by the horrible events unfolding in Afghanistan. Our hearts ache for the Afghan people, who have endured so much, as well as the Americans and NATO partners who have made such great sacrifices.

Laura and I am optimistic that the evacuation efforts will be successful because they are being led by outstanding members of the US Armed Forces, diplomatic corps, and intelligence community. And we want to meet with them, as well as veterans who have served in Afghanistan, personally.

Many of you are dealing with obvious and invisible war scars. In the battle on terror, some of your brothers and sisters in arms paid the ultimate price. We've been humbled every day by your dedication and bravery. You eliminated a nasty foe and deprived Al Qaeda a safe haven in the process.