George Gonzalez, an Army veteran, has been identified as the officer who was killed outside the Pentagon.

The officer who was tragically stabbed outside the Pentagon on Tuesday has been identified as George Gonzalez, an Army veteran, according to the Associated Press.

Gonzalez was a resident of New York who served in Iraq, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. For the previous three years, he had been a member of the police force. Gonzalez died after being stabbed in an outburst of violence outside the building at a transportation facility. At the scene, police officers shot and killed a suspect.

Several law enforcement sources have identified the assailant as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia.

According to two law enforcement authorities, Gonzalez was attacked by Lanz, who ran at the police officer and stabbed him in the neck on a bus station around 10:30 a.m. Lanz was then shot and killed by responding officers. Investigators were still attempting to figure out why the attack happened, and they were looking into Lanz’s background, including any possible mental health issues or reasons he would have wanted to target the Pentagon or police officers.

Following the incident, the Pentagon, the US military’s headquarters, was placed on temporary lockdown. According to Woodrow Kusse, the chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which is responsible for security in the site, the ensuing fighting, which included a barrage of gunshots, resulted in “many casualties.”

The officials were unable to speak publicly about the inquiry and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Lanz joined the US Marine Corps in October 2012, but was “administratively separated” less than a month later and never received the rank of Marine, according to the Corps.

According to online court records, Lanz was arrested in April in Cobb County, Georgia, on criminal trespassing and burglary charges. The same day, Lanz was charged with six more counts, including two counts of aggravated battery on police, one offense of making a terrorist threat, and one crime of rioting in a prison institution, according to court records.

In May, a judge reduced his bond to $30,000 and released him on the condition that he not consume illegal narcotics and undergo a mental health evaluation.