George Floyd’s family attends a rally in Minneapolis to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his murder.

In Minneapolis, members of George Floyd’s family joined activists and citizens for a march to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his murder.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Minneapolis courthouse where ex-cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of Mr Floyd’s murder a month ago, many holding banners depicting Mr Floyd, Philando Castile, and other black men killed by authorities.

As speakers asked for justice for the families of black men, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, and St Paul mayor Melvin Carter stood with a dozen of Mr Floyd’s family members.