George Conway calls for a ‘criminal’ investigation into the allegations. Trump made an attempt to ‘coerce’ AG.

Attorney George Conway has called for a “criminal probe” into former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to “coerce” interim Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to declare the 2020 election “corrupt,” despite the fact that there is no proof to back up the claim.

The Associated Press reported at the end of July that handwritten notes from a December phone call between Trump and Rosen revealed that Trump instructed the acting attorney general to “just claim the election was crooked and leave the rest to me” and Republicans in Congress.

In a Friday morning interview with MSNBC, Conway, the husband of former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, said that Trump’s alleged action was criminal and amounted to attempted Justice Department pressure.

Conway, who has long been critical of the former president—even as his wife functioned as a major Trump spokesman and adviser—said, “This was undoubtedly one of the most hazardous times in American history, the most dangerous moments by a president of the United States.”

Trump’s purported acts, according to Conway, are a “self-coup.”

“This is the most extreme possibility,” the lawyer added, “that he would try to use government mechanisms, particularly the Department of Justice, to keep himself in office permanently and conduct a self-coup.” According to Conway, if the claims are true, Trump appears to have broken the Hatch Act and engaged in a scheme to deceive American voters.

“He was attempting to coerce the Department of Justice, coerce Rosen, into engaging in a purely political act, precisely because they had told the president there was no interest of the United States in this, that there was no illegality, and that the Justice Department performed no law enforcement function. Conway continued, “And then he, then Donald Trump, basically said, Just say it, just say it—make this remark.”

Trump continues to assert, as he did after the 2020 election, that President Joe Biden was elected because of rampant voting fraud. That accusation has been thoroughly investigated and debunked in state and federal courts. Last December, before the phone chat between Trump and Rosen, former Attorney General William Barr resigned after enraging the former president by saying there was “no evidence” to back up accusations of rampant voter fraud. This is a condensed version of the information.