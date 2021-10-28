GEO Group, a private prison operator, must pay inmates the minimum wage for work, according to a jury decision.

A federal jury concluded Wednesday, after a two-and-a-half-week trial, that a for-profit prison business must pay its employees the state minimum wage of $13.69.

GEO Group, a private prison operator that operates the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, was found to be in violation of state minimum wage rules by only paying its staff $1 per day, according to the court. The pay theft had been going on for more than 15 years.

The firm now operates 57 correctional or detention facilities in the United States, as well as five overseas.

Apart from security, GEO Group apparently employs immigration detainees to fill practically every position at the Northwest ICE Processing Center. For the 1,575-bed facility, this covers laundry services, food preparation, maintenance, and cleaning. According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, workers were also forced to “give hundreds of haircuts” at the center’s barbershop.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in 2017, the corporation has been paying its employees a single dollar each day since at least 2005. According to the lawsuit, workers were periodically given extra meals in lieu of money.

Detainees also “detailed working through the night polishing floors and painting walls in exchange for chips and candies” during questioning with officials.

The facility’s contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was renewed in 2015, and GEO Group predicted that a full-capacity center could generate $57 million in revenue per year.

The lawsuit will now be investigated by a US District Court to see how much money GEO Group made from the single dollar payments. In a related class-action complaint, arguments are set to begin on Thursday.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington hailed the court’s judgment and demanded that GEO Group be required to compensate both the exploited convicts and the inhabitants of Tacoma.

Ferguson wrote on Facebook, "This multibillion-dollar corporation illegally exploited the people it detains to line its own wallets." "The jury reached a unanimous decision today: we were victorious. GEO is now required to pay their employees the minimum wage." "A tremendous victory for workers' rights and basic human dignity," Ferguson added, praising the court's ruling. The attorney general's office, in a separate statement, hailed the ruling while criticizing GEO Group's behavior, emphasizing that the detention center was not.