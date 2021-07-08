General Motors is recalling over 331K trucks due to a risk of engine fire.

According to the Associated Press, General Motors has issued a recall for over 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the United States for the second time, following reports of short circuiting engine block heater wires that can cause fires.

Some Chevrolet Silverado trucks from 2017 to 2019, as well as GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks with 6.6-liter diesel engines with optional engine block heater cords, are included in the recall.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Shorts can form in the heater cord or terminals that connect the cable to the block heater, according to documents issued by US safety officials on Thursday. The block heater’s coolant can leak and come into contact with the cable connections, potentially triggering a fire. In extremely cold temperatures, the heaters are utilized to keep the block warm.

From December 3, 2019 to May 28, GM has received complaints of 24 fires that may have been caused by the fault. According to the company, no injuries have been reported. In 2019, a recall for the same issue was issued for certain vehicles.

The block heaters and cords will be disabled by the dealers. Owners will begin receiving notification letters on August 16th. A separate customer service campaign will be launched to offer replacement block heaters and cords.