General Mark Milley’s Testimony: He’ll Be Grilled Over Afghanistan’s Chaotic Exit

General Mark Milley will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday about the departure from Afghanistan.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the most senior military leader in the United States, will be joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Central Command’s General Frank McKenzie.

Following the violent events in Kabul as US forces withdrew from the nation and the deaths of 13 US military members in a bombing at Kabul airport on August 26, Afghanistan is expected to be at the top of both committees’ agendas.

Republicans are anticipated to hammer Milley on the issue of the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan and the evacuation of US and allied Afghan forces, as they have slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis.

However, this criticism is likely to be bipartisan, as some Democrats have also targeted the administration in this regard.

The rapidity with which the Taliban advanced across the country astounded many, with Milley claiming that no one could have imagined how rapidly the government would fall apart. Tuesday and Wednesday are the most likely days.

Milley’s advice to President Joe Biden not to withdraw all US soldiers from Afghanistan could be a focal point. The president received the same counsel from Austin.

There’s also the issue of a failed drone strike in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of ten people, seven of them were children. At a time when military officials were already probing claims of civilian casualties, Milley first praised the strike as “righteous.” The general later described the blunder as “heartbreaking,” and it’s very likely that he’ll be questioned about the strike this week.

Republican criticism focuses on

Milley could also be questioned on the decision to close Bagram Airbase on July 1, which has been criticized by Republicans.

Senator James Inhofe (R-OK), the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has asked the Pentagon for details on the Kabul airport bombing, drone strikes, abandoned military equipment, and civilian evacuation operations.

Despite the fact that the Pentagon has until October 8 to answer, Inhofe’s requests may indicate where GOP lawmakers’ attention will be focused.

