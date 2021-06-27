General Mark Milley’s ardent defense of critical race theory has been seen more than 6 million times.

Rantt Media published a modified C-SPAN clip of him openly addressing the topic of critical race theory.

“First and foremost, on the question of critical racial theory, and so on,” he stated. I’ll definitely have to brush up on whatever theory is at hand, but I believe it’s critical for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and well-read.

“And because the United States Military Academy is a university, it is critical that we train and comprehend.”

“And I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it,” Gen. Milley later remarked. So, what prompted tens of thousands of people to storm this edifice and attempt to overthrow the United States of America’s constitution? What went wrong? That’s something I’d like to know.”

“I’m trying to keep an open mind here, and I’m going to analyze it. Because our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and guardians originate from the American people, it’s critical that we recognize this. As a result, it is critical that current and future leaders comprehend it.”

Gen. Milley later said that he “found it offensive” that officers and the military were being “woke for studying theories that are out there.”

Gen. Milley’s comments came during a House Armed Services hearing on Wednesday, at which the general responded to an earlier question posed by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Rep. Gaetz originally asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is the first Black person to fill the role, about the “stand down” move to discuss extremism within the military and his concerns. This is a brief summary.