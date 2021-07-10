Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Liberty

Not long ago, during the Trump presidency, the Washington Post addressed a contentious subject: America’s transgender population. The Director of the CDC (Center for Disease Control) sparked a proposal by the Trump administration to define a person’s sexual orientation at birth. The order contradicts what many believe is a fundamental freedom of individuals to later choose their gender identity and sexual orientation.

Numerous experts fear that if enacted, the measure will exacerbate the stigma surrounding transgender persons. When asked if the action would harm HIV treatment activities, particularly for transgender women, the Director stated that stigmatizing persons and illnesses is not in the public health interest.

Scientists oppose the concept. It defies biological principles, which indicate that many individuals are born with genitalia and sex chromosomes that cannot be classified as male or female by conventional social norms.

We are who we prefer to be, and how we are labeled by others should be irrelevant. If we only reinforce social standards without taking into account individual needs, we will increase emotional and psychological malice, compelling patients to take severe action for change.

Many people struggle with an identity crisis that can last long into adulthood, leaving them unclear of their gender or sexual orientation.

Since humans’ inception, the question of gender and sexual orientation has been fraught with dispute. However, it has risen to prominence as a sociopolitical issue in the modern era, raising numerous problems. Transgender and LGBT rights movements are gaining momentum worldwide, and people are increasingly willing to assert their rights based on their identities.

Even conservative countries such as India are decriminalizing same-sex relationships and embracing sexual preferences that do not conform to conventional social norms. Nonetheless, the question of gender and sexual orientation is perpetually shrouded in dispute. To some extent, we contribute to that.

To comprehend the controversy’s origins, we must first define and contextualize the term transgender. Additionally, we must distinguish it from other self-imposed identities such as homosexuality, transvestism, and bisexuality – all of which can be grouped together under the umbrella term of sexual preference.

One of the primary problems with today’s approach is that we frequently use phrases interchangeably without understanding their true meaning. A portion of it is due to casual mislabeling by the general public and misuse by subjects who had undergone some sort of sex change. Few people are capable of reverting to their “original gender label.”

Assume we are required to implement and uphold transgender rights. In that situation, we must analyze the individual’s motivation for making a life-altering choice from religious, spiritual, psychological, hereditary, social, familial, environmental, and criminal perspectives. We must distinguish between the terms sex, gender, sexual orientation, and sexual preference—all of which have been used interchangeably by ordinary people many times. For example, “testicular feminization” is a condition in which a person is born feminine but has a male chromosome.

On the other hand, we can inquire as to what distinguishes a man from a female. Why is it that a man cannot wear skirts and apply makeup without being classified as a feminine transgender individual?

Nobody can deny that each individual has the right to do whatever they want with their bodies. It is the most important factor in determining if a stigma already exists or is being created.

Humanity prioritizes the individual. We are born unique and are subsequently assigned a gender identity based on our sexual anatomy. However, this does not mean that personal preferences, choices, and possibilities must be sacrificed or limited in order to adhere to social clichés, rhetoric, and norms established by a few in the past and present—they may be irrelevant to the current individual lifestyle.

Gender identity, sexual orientation, and transgender status are all biological and societal elements that have an impact on our healthcare system. However, we can find a path forward by providing universal healthcare, which creates the precedent for medical choice and freedom. It focuses exclusively on individual patients and physicians, which enables it to provide individualized care in lieu of population-based medicine, which benefits the majority of the population but excludes minorities and individuals.