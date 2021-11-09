Gavin Newsom’s wife tells critics to “get a life” after the governor cancels a trip to the United Nations.

After California Governor Gavin Newsom abruptly postponed his trip to Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference owing to unexplained family obligations, his wife ordered opponents to “get a life” in a rapidly deleted tweet.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom tweeted on Sunday evening, “It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle reality.” According to The Sacramento Bee, it was removed minutes after it was uploaded.

“When someone cancels something, it’s possible that they’re only at work; in their spare time, they could be at home with their family, at their children’s sporting events, or dining out with their wife. Stop hating and start living.” Her tweet has already been deleted, but here is a screenshot. twitter.com/9neU0Z66mX Sophia Bollag (@SophiaBollag) (@SophiaBollag) (@SophiaBollag) (@Sophi 8 November 2021 Newsom’s office had stated that the governor would be in Glasgow from November 1 to 3 to “promote California’s innovative initiatives to tackle the worsening climate disaster and push the global community to cease their reliance on oil.” However, on October 29, his administration announced that the governor will stay in California due to “family obligations” and attend the conference online.

In Newsom’s absence, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis was chosen to lead the state delegation, but his office assured The Bee that the governor will be virtually present at the conference this week. According to the newspaper, Newsom’s administration did not give any specifics regarding the occurrences. On Friday, the conference will come to a close.

Newsom hasn’t been seen in public since receiving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on October 27. Newsom, his wife, and their four children, ages 5 to 12, were dressed as pirates for Halloween, according to his most recent Instagram post.

