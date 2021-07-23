Gavin Newsom’s School Has Been Ruled Unconstitutional by a Federal Court Parents’ Rights Were Violated by the COVID Shutdown Order

According to a recent court judgment, Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom violated parents’ rights when it came to school closures during COVID-19.

Ten parents with children in public schools and five parents with children in private schools accuse Newsom and other elected officials of depriving their children of a “basic minimum education.” According to the court filings, the parent’s fundamental rights were infringed under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause.

Newson and other elected officials, according to the parents, violated the Equal Protection Clause by treating their children differently than those in surrounding school districts, childcare, and summer camps.

