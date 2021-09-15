Gavin Newsom’s failed recall cost California taxpayers $276 million.

According to projections provided by the state’s Department of Finance early this summer, the recall election targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom was estimated to cost California taxpayers $276 million.

Shortly after the polls closed on Tuesday night, the Associated Press, CNN, Fox News, and several other news organizations predicted that Newsom would win the recall election.

Before an election date was selected, the state agency was required to provide estimates to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office on how much it would cost county and state officials to conduct the recall election. Early in June, the Department of Finance issued an initial estimate, but it was updated a few weeks later after state legislators adopted a bill allowing the recall election date to be moved sooner. Late in June, Newsom signed the law.

The initial estimate from the Department of Finance was that the 2021 gubernatorial recall election would cost $215.2 million. The election will cost counties an additional $28.4 million and the state an additional $32.4 million, according to revised cost projections provided in early July, bringing the total cost estimate to $276 million.

This website has contacted the California Secretary of State’s office for more information, and we will update this post if we receive a response.

Although the election was conducted on September 14, many people used mail-in ballots to vote ahead of time. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom previously signed an executive order allowing all registered voters to obtain mail-in votes for elections held in 2020, and he just extended that order to cover elections held in 2021.

The expected defeat of Newsom in the recall election allows him to finish his tenure in office, which does not legally end until January 2, 2023. During the 2022 midterm elections, Newsom, who is now serving his first term as governor, will be able to seek for re-election.

Since the state’s recall procedure was established in 1911, Newsom is the state’s second governor to face a recall election. The first sitting governor to face a recall election was Democrat Gray Davis, who was ousted from office in 2003 after a recall election. State election officials projected the recall would cost between $53 million and. This is a condensed version of the information.