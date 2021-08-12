Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Teachers is being challenged by recall candidates.

Candidates hoping to succeed California Governor Gavin Newsom in next month’s recall election have spoken out against a new statewide vaccine mandate for school teachers and employees announced on Wednesday.

Along with local leaders and school officials, Newsom introduced the new mandate at a school in Oakland on Wednesday morning. Teachers and school staff members will be asked to either give proof of COVID-19 immunization or be tested weekly when the autumn semester begins amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the governor.

The California Department of Public Health issued an official order on the mandate on Wednesday. According to the department’s ruling, it applies to public and private institutions where children are enrolled in transitional kindergarten through high school. It is not applicable to homeschooling, higher education institutions, or child care services.

John Cox, a Republican who lost an earlier campaign for governor to Newsom in 2018 and is one of the 46 candidates vying to succeed him, said Newsom’s latest vaccine demand was “threatening people’s job,” something Cox said he “deeply opposes.”

In a statement shared on Twitter, Cox said, “Gavin Newsom is a power-hungry politician who wants to micromanage every aspect of people’s lives.” “Now he’s practically threatening people’s jobs if they don’t follow his orders.”

Outsider and CPA John Cox spoke out today against Gavin Newsom’s latest vaccine mandate, which would require teachers to get vaccinated or face invasive testing on a regular basis. pic.twitter.com/ZF1PhVaJtP

August 11, 2021 — John Cox (@BeastJohnCox)

Kevin Kiley, a Republican state lawmaker, spoke out against the mandate before Newsom’s official announcement.

Kiley tweeted, “Gavin Newsom needs to stop using teachers and nurses as political pawns.” “These are mandates that no other state has. A vote in favor of the Recall is a vote for decency.”

Gavin Newsom has to stop playing politics with teachers and nurses. These requirements are not found in any other state. A vote in favor of the Recall is a vote for decency.

August 11, 2021 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA)

Larry Elder, a conservative radio personality who, according to recent surveys, is leading among the candidates running for Newsom's seat, stated Wednesday morning that if elected, he plans to overturn the mandate.