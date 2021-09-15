Gavin Newsom’s campaign claims to be certain of victory, while Larry Elder suggests a run in 2022.

The campaign for Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that he will win the recall election on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Larry Elder, Newsom’s top Republican adversary, has hinted at a bid for governor in 2022.

On Monday night, Newsom adviser Sean Clegg told reporters, “I don’t see a situation where we’re not talking about a triumph for the governor and a clear rejection of this horrible partisan power grab.” “The blue giant is waking up,” says the narrator. In California, I don’t see any signs of a red giant waking up.”

The campaign’s calculations show that Newsom did so well among early voters that the remaining Republican voters may not be enough to overturn the governor’s lead, according to Clegg. In California, registered Democratic voters outweigh Republican voters by a 2-to-1 margin.

In a recall election with 46 candidates on the ballot, Elder, a conservative talk show host, emerged as Newsom’s leading Republican adversary. In recent polls, he has a double-digit lead over the other candidates, with the exception of Newsom.

On Monday, though, Elder’s campaign appeared to forecast his defeat, redirecting visitors to a page concerning electoral fraud on his official website. “Statistical analysis… have revealed fraud in California, resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as Governor,” according to the page.

According to political writer Carla Marinucci, a KMJ radio presenter questioned Elder on Tuesday, “If you don’t win tonight, do you have plans to run again when Gavin Newsom is up for reelection in a second term?”

“I have now become a political force here in California, particularly among the California Republican Party, and I am not going to leave the stage,” Elder said.

If Elder loses the recall election, he has declined to declare if he will accept the results. His campaign website just added a link to a pre-emptive petition calling for a special session of the California legislature to probe the election results.

Elder’s accusations are considered “baseless” by the California Secretary of State, according to this website.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.