Gavin Newsom, the top Republican challenger in California, will not participate in another recall debate.

Governor Gavin Newsom and his leading Republican opponent are reportedly slated to skip a gubernatorial recall debate scheduled for Thursday evening in San Francisco.

The debate, which will be sponsored by “Inside California Politics,” will begin at 7 p.m. As of Thursday morning, three Republican candidates have been confirmed as debate participants: businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and state senator Kevin Kiley, according to debate organizers.

Neither Newsom nor Larry Elder, the conservative radio presenter who is leading the Republican field in the race to succeed the Democratic governor, had taken part in previous debates.

BREAKING: The statewide Governor Recall Debate will be hosted by @CAinsider @FrankBuckleyTV @NikkiLaurenzo on Thursday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. on @KTLA @kron4news @fox5sandiego @FOX40 @KSEE24 @KGETnews. @BeastJohnCox @KevinKileyCA @Kevin Faulconer are among the confirmed candidates. pic.twitter.com/T1SijHh5jv

August 6, 2021 — Inside California Politics (@CAinsider)

Newsom’s campaign informed Politico in late June that the governor would not debate Republicans like Cox or reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who are also among the 46 candidates on the California recall ballot.

Last month, a spokesperson for Newsom’s campaign told This website that the governor would instead “be doing the job that Californians elected him to do—leading our economic recovery and tackling our state’s most pressing challenges, such as homelessness, educational disparities, and our aging infrastructure.”

On August 4, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, the first recall debate took place. Four Republican candidates were present: Cox, Faulconer, Kiley, and former California congressman Doug Ose. Ose’s gubernatorial candidacy has now been called off due to health concerns.

Elder, who announced his campaign last month and immediately rose to the top of the Republican field in polls, was absent from the August 4 debate. Elder had a prior appointment at the time, according to a spokesman for his campaign, and was unable to attend.

Elder’s communications director, Ying Ma, said Elder wanted to debate Newsom, but he didn’t want to debate his Republican colleagues.

In late July, Ma told This website, “It makes no sense to have a circular firing squad among GOP candidates, when the only one who benefits is Gavin Newsom.”

Elder did not show up for a debate earlier this month. This is a condensed version of the information.