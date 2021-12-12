Gavin Newsom Reverses a Texas Supreme Court Decision on Abortion.

After the United States Supreme Court declined to suspend a Texas law banning most abortions, California Governor Gavin Newsom has committed to campaign for a measure that would allow private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state.

In September, a law prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally occurs about six weeks into pregnancy. It draws no distinctions between rape and incest.

The bill, which was passed by Republican lawmakers, empowers private citizens to enforce the prohibition by suing abortion facilities and anybody else who helps someone obtain an abortion.

The Texas legislation was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, but abortion providers were given the opportunity to fight it. It occurred just over a week after the court’s conservative justices hinted that they may limit abortion rights in a Mississippi case, potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

Newsom, a Democrat who narrowly avoided a recall vote in September, said he was “outraged” that the high court was “largely endorsing Texas’s scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade,” the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established the constitutional right to abortion.

“However, if states can now shield their laws from federal judges that compare assault rifles to Swiss Army knives,” Newsom continued, “California will use that authority to safeguard people’s lives, whereas Texas used it to put women in danger.”

Many assault-style firearms have been outlawed in California for a long time.

CA will utilize its authority to help protect lives if states can shield their laws from federal court review.

We will work to give individual citizens the authority to sue anyone in California who makes, distributes, or sells an assault weapon, ghost gun kit, or parts. — California Governor’s Office (@CAgovernor) pic.twitter.com/YPBJ00vN6z 12th of December, 2021 The restriction was recently overturned by a federal court, which compared the AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army Knife, describing it as “useful for both home and battle.” While California appealed, the restriction remained in effect.

Newsom stated in his statement that he has directed. This is a condensed version of the information.