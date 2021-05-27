Gavin Newsom has announced that everybody who gets a new vaccination will receive a $50 gift card.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has proposed a new incentive scheme to encourage more Californians to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

Two million $50 gift cards will be available for everyone aged 12 and up who get newly and fully vaccinated as part of the initiative. The goal of the initiative is to distribute all of the cards by June 15. By June 15, Newsom said he planned to have the entire state reopened for business.

Additionally, the state will do a drawing for persons who have previously been vaccinated on Friday, June 4 and Friday, June 11. The winners of the $50,000 cash prizes will be chosen from a pool of 15 people. A separate drawing will be held on June 15 to award $1.5 million to ten people who have completed their vaccinations.

Newsome remarked, “We’re setting away more resources than any other state in America and we’re raking in the highest awards of any state in America.” “This is an opportunity to express gratitude to individuals who have been vaccinated as well as those who are wanting to be vaccinated.”

It’s unclear whether the cash drawings will be open to people of all ages.

According to the statistics website Our World in Data, around 42.2 percent of California’s population has been vaccinated. This translates to around 16.7 million individuals.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimates that 70 to 85 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated or immune for the population to achieve herd immunity.

California has the lowest COVID-19 case and positivity rates in the United States, and has immunized more Americans than any other state in the country.

Vaccination rates have steadily declined nationwide over the last six week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have offered vaccine incentives to help boost immunization rates.

Vaccinated people in Connecticut can obtain free drinks at over 150 eateries. Maine citizens who have been immunized can choose from seven different outdoor activities. Vaccinated residents in Maryland, Oregon, New York, Kentucky, and Ohio are entered into a monetary lottery.

The vaccine lottery in Ohio has attracted over 2.7 million adults and 104,000 teenagers.

Newsom is currently facing a special recall election to remove him from office, possibly to be held. This is a condensed version of the information.