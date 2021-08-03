Gavin Newsom has a slim lead in the recall election, according to a poll.

According to the most recent survey from Emerson College, California Governor Gavin Newsom has a slim lead in the state’s recall election, indicating a close race.

According to the poll, 48 percent of respondents indicated they would vote to keep Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in office, while 46 percent said they would vote to recall him. There were 6% of voters who were unsure.

Despite the fact that California is traditionally a Democratic stronghold, the survey indicates that the race is tightening. According to the survey, Newsom had a three-point edge in March and a five-point lead in July.

Larry Elder, a conservative talk show host, earned the most support for replacing Newsom, with 23% of respondents saying they would vote for him. John Cox, a businessman, and Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympian and reality television figure, each garnered 7%.

However, 40% of voters said they were still undecided about who they would vote for to replace Newsom, while 14% said they would vote for someone else.

In addition, the poll indicated that 48 percent of respondents favor of Newsom, while 43 percent dislike, a decrease from July, when 49 percent approved and 42 percent disapproved.

Twenty-three percent of Democrats, 54 percent of independents, and 80 percent of Republicans said they expected to vote to recall Newsom.

The poll also asked voters to choose the most important issue affecting California. With 19 percent of respondents, homelessness was the most pressing issue. COVID-19, crime, the environment, jobs, and education are among the other top concerns.

According to Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, “this poll implies that the narrowing of the race could be linked to people’s increased anxiety about crime.”

The poll was conducted from July 30 to August 1 and included only California registered voters.

As of the time of writing, this website had not received a response from Newsom’s office.

Democrats are concerned about voter turnout ahead of the recall election. Some Democrats are concerned about Democratic complacency, believing that Newsom will easily win the recall election. The anti-recall group’s campaign manager, Juan Rodriguez, told the Associated Press that he is “extremely concerned” about turnout.

Losing the recall, according to Newsom, would have “deep ramifications nationwide” and might spur future recall attempts. This is a condensed version of the information.