Gavin Newsom dismisses reports that a COVID booster shot caused him to become ill.

Governor Gavin Newsom dismissed accusations that he had negative reactions to the COVID-19 booster shot, calling them “misinformation.”

Newsom was asked about a recent article from The Daily Mail, which quoted an anonymous source close to the family and claimed that after having both the COVID-19 booster shot and the flu shot, the governor suffered exhaustion and physical weakness.

“Well, that’s a made-up story.” The COVID shot, as well as the original and booster, had no effect on me at all. Newsom responded, “Absolutely none, no tiredness, absolutely no discomfort.” “So that’s all made up, and I hope people take a moment to think about these sources and the nonsense that’s going on.” “Not only in terms of some of these things linked to booster doses, but also in terms of the misinformation that’s pervasive around…the efficacy and safety of these vaccines,” Newsom stated. These immunizations are life-saving, and they assisted us in putting a stop to COVID this summer.” Newsom’s remarks came only days after he explained why he did not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. Many speculated on his whereabouts after his decision not to attend the conference, including some who thought he was having a severe reaction to the COVID-19 booster dose.

Newsom justified his decision not to attend the climate change conference during a press conference on Tuesday, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family on Halloween.

Newsom stated at the California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday, “They couldn’t believe I was going to miss Halloween.”

Newsom told the crowd that he was having dinner with his four children only days before leaving for Scotland and “sort of had an intervention.”

“You know, missing Halloween for mom and dad is like missing Christmas for them,” Newsom remarked. “I awoke the next morning with the knot in my gut that I’m sure many parents are familiar with…and I had no choice but to cancel that vacation.” “The Governor experienced no adverse reaction to his booster shot,” Newsom’s press secretary Daniel Lopez stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday. “Last week, Governor,” the message said. This is a condensed version of the information.