Gavin Newsom and School Boards Are Among 262 Elected Officials Targeted in Record-Setting National Recall

According to a new analysis issued on Monday by Ballotpedia, Americans attempted to remove public officials from office more frequently in the first half of 2021 than they did in the same time period since 2016, according to the analysis.

According to Abbey Smith, a Ballotpedia staff writer and the report’s primary author, the figures are exceptional for a non-election year, and she attributes the increase to the epidemic.

“The coronavirus made everybody kind of aware of what rules control their lives and which officials are in charge of that,” Smith explained. “It kind of brought local government to the forefront.”

The recall campaign garnering the most attention thus far is against California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is expected to face a recall election in late summer or early fall.

According to Ballotpedia, Newsom is one of 78 California officials who have faced a recall attempt this year.

The nonpartisan group said it has evaluated a total of 164 recall efforts targeting 262 officials around the country so far in 2021, the most in the same time period since 189 recall efforts targeted 265 politicians in 2016.

If the current pace continues, the number of recall attempts underway in 2021 might climb by 23 percent over the overall recall efforts last year, the research stated.

California, with the exception of 2018, has led all US states in the last five years in terms of recall attempts by early June. This year, it has about half of all national recall efforts and more than double the number of recall efforts in any other state, with Arizona coming in second with 32 officials facing possible expulsion.

By the time Ballotpedia published its mid-year report on June 9, nine officials had been successfully recalled and another six had resigned before to a recall election. Twelve politicians resisted removal attempts, and 77 recall campaigns failed to qualify for an election.

Newsom is one of 149 public officials across the country who are at risk of recall.

According to the Recall Gavin Newsom website, recall advocates are concerned about a variety of policy problems, ranging from the Democratic Party’s immigration stance to gun safety legislation.