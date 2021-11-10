Gas prices are soaring as the United States experiences its highest inflation rate in 30 years.

Gas prices have soared to their highest levels in seven years, as consumers in the United States confront the greatest inflation rate since 1990.

This week, the national average for a gallon of gas touched $3.42, the highest level since September 2014. The average price, according to the AAA, is 16 cents higher than a month ago, $1.31 higher than a year ago, and 80 cents higher than in 2019.

Meanwhile, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday that consumer prices in October were 6.2 percent higher than the same month in 2020. In September, the consumer price index increased by 5.4 percent year over year.

Gasoline, natural gas, and heating oil prices all increased 4.8 percent from September to October, as supply did not keep up with soaring demand.

According to the AAA, OPEC’s recent decision to retain its planned gradual rise in output will not alleviate supply problems.

Last week, total American gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.5 million barrels to 214.3 million barrels, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration. However, gasoline demand increased from 9.32 million to 9.5 million barrels per day.

While elevated oil prices continue to put pressure on the market, this minor boost in demand has contributed to price increases at the pump. Shorter days, however, may result in a decline in demand, according to the AAA.

In a statement, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross stated, “Not everyone loves adjusting their domestic clocks for the end of Daylight Saving Time.”

“However, the shorter days may result in lower gas demand. To avoid the night, drivers may drive directly home from work rather than taking detours for shopping or errands.” The news comes as Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm cautioned that, due to rising gas costs, Americans could expect to pay more to heat their homes this winter.

“This will take place. This year’s price will be higher than last year’s “On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Granholm remarked.

Midwest lawmakers have warned that if the Biden administration stops a gas and oil pipeline that runs through Michigan, millions of Americans will face increased energy prices.

President Joe Biden, who attended the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last week, was focused, according to Granholm. This is a condensed version of the information.