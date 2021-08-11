Gary Maynard, a criminal justice professor, has been charged with arson near the Dixie Fire.

A college professor has been charged with a series of arsons in forest regions near the Dixie Fire, which is still burning in Northern California.

Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday for allegedly lighting fires in the Lassen National Forest and the Shasta Trinity National Forest on July 20. Following his appearance in court, Assistant United States Attorney Michael Anderson requested that Maynard not be released from police custody, claiming that there was no way to release him that would assure the public’s safety.

“Maynard has ignited a series of fires in the region of the Lassen National Forest and the Shasta Trinity National Forest over the last several weeks,” Anderson told Judge Kendall J. Newman. “The region where Maynard decided to light his flames is close to the continuing Dixie fire, which, despite the deployment and efforts of over 5,000 troops, has yet to be contained.”

“Smoke from this fire has engulfed the federal courthouse here in Sacramento and has been felt several states distant, depending on wind direction,” Anderson said.

Authorities halted Maynard on July 20 after a group of mountain bikers reported a fire in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

Maynard was discovered underneath his black Kia Soul, which had become stuck in a ditch, by US Forest Service investigator Brian Murphy.

According to court filings, “Murphy identified himself as a Forest Service official and sought the man’s name.” “This individual did not emerge from beneath the truck and did not identify himself; instead, he remained beneath the vehicle and muttered words that Murphy could not understand.”

Murphy attempted to ask Maynard questions about the fire, but Maynard responded that he had no knowledge of flames. Maynard requested Murphy to assist him in getting his car out of the ditch, but when Murphy refused, Maynard got “uncooperative and irritated,” crawling back under the car.

Maynard was upset and wielded a large knife, according to a witness who was near the scene. According to US Forest Service Special Agent Tyler Bolen, the witness also indicated that Maynard was “mumbling a lot and showing bipolar-like behavior.”

A second fire was recorded within the building on July 21.