Garrett Soldano, Republican Governor Candidate, Has Been Banned From YouTube Forever.

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan claims he has been permanently banned from YouTube. Critics claim he was fired because he misled the public about the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Detroit News, YouTube sent Garrett Soldano, a Kalamazoo County doctor, an email early Monday indicating his channel had “serious or persistent violations” of the company’s community guidelines.

YouTube did not specify which standards the anti-lockdown activist had violated, but the guidelines state that content “that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s medical information about COVID-19” is prohibited.

A local medical practitioner praised the decision, claiming that it was essential owing to Soldano’s films containing erroneous anti-COVID-19 message.

“Physicians like me on the front lines continue to convince adults and eligible children to take the safe, effective vaccine and wear masks,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician in Lansing and Michigan State Lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care Physicians.

“We need all the aid we can get to combat COVID-19 misinformation, on top of caring for sick patients. While doctors and nurses face threats from ignorant patients, Soldano has stoked the fire against us and put his supporters’ lives in peril for political gain. We hope that other platforms will follow suit in holding Soldano accountable for his harmful online utterances and assisting in the prevention of further COVID-19-related deaths,” he said.

Meanwhile, Soldano blamed his YouTube ban on “large tech oligarchs stifling conservative viewpoints.”

In a statement confirming his ban, Soldano stated, “As a grassroots candidate for governor, we rely on platforms to communicate with voters and spread our message, and our campaign has been attacked repeatedly by liberal social media giants.”

Soldano has the right to challenge YouTube’s judgment.

This website, however, has discovered multiple profiles on YouTube that appear to be connected to Soldano’s effort.

Since the outbreak began last spring, the lawmaker has been posting videos on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube on a regular basis.

Many of his videos show him criticizing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies, and others show him making unsupported assertions about the epidemic, such as that people who have had COVID-19 don’t need to be vaccinated.

People who have already had should, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is a condensed version of the information.