Gaige Grosskreutz, an injured victim in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, will testify.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was shot and injured during Black Lives Matter rallies in August 2020, is due to testify in his murder trial on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who was shot in the arm by Rittenhouse during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is rumored to be testifying at the Kenosha County Courthouse as prosecutors prepare to wrap up their case in the widely publicized trial this week.

Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber were shot on August 25, 2020, while a group of demonstrators followed Rittenhouse down the street after he shot and killed his first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, at the age of 17.

Rittenhouse fired at Huber while attempting to attack him with a skateboard, according to video from the scene that has already been shown in court. Rittenhouse then fired another one at Grosskreutz, who was holding a revolver at the time, striking him in the arm. Huber died as a result of his injuries.

The prosecution hopes that Grosskreutz’s testimony will put doubt on the defense’s allegations that Rittenhouse fired in self-defense in Kenosha because he was afraid for his life.

An attorney representing Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, said the defense planned to present evidence that Grosskreutz “went for” Rittenhouse and that testimony from an expert they hired to examine the film will establish that Grosskreutz posed a threat.

“Our self-defense expert’s slowed-down film will leave no mistake what his purpose was,” Richards told Reuters.

Grosskreutz, like Rittenhouse, said that he did not travel to Kenosha to engage in violence or destruction, but rather to provide medical treatment to individuals who might need it after becoming involved in the chaos.

Grosskreutz, on the other hand, is a certified paramedic who was also legally allowed to carry his handgun in public, unlike Rittenhouse.

If Rittenhouse was in Kenosha that night to provide medical assistance, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger had earlier asked the jury why he did not volunteer to help Grosskreutz after shooting him.

"One of the things you'll notice in this case is that the defendant pretended to be an EMT or a medic carrying a medical bag throughout the entire evening."