Gabby Petito’s mother claims Brian Laundrie “knows everything” about her daughter’s death.

Gabby Petito’s mother believes Brian Laundrie “knows everything” about her daughter’s disappearance and death, according to her mother’s statement on Thursday.

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, recently spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingle about her son’s abduction in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, where authorities are still looking for him.

“He is, as I always say, the key. He’s the missing piece of the puzzle, “Schmidt remarked. “We feel he has all the answers.” During the interview, Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said that Laundrie is the family’s “missing piece to the puzzle to figure out what occurred.” “What was going on out there? We won’t know till they find him “Added he.

The investigation into Petito’s abduction and death has focused on Laundrie, who was last seen by his parents on September 13. Petito, 22, went missing while on a road vacation with her fiancé, Laundrie, and was discovered dead in a Wyoming national park on September 19. Her death was declared a homicide, although the results of her autopsy have yet to be revealed.

Laundrie, 23, returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, ten days before she was reported missing by her parents, in the white 2012 Ford Transit van the pair was traveling in while on a cross-country trip.

Laundrie has been charged with credit card fraud and has a federal arrest warrant issued for him. Since his parents told police they believe he went on a hike after leaving their home on September 13, authorities have been combing the Carlton Reserve.

The FBI in Denver said in announcing the federal arrest warrant, “The FBI and our partners around the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s killing.” Laundrie has not been charged with any crime in connection with Petito’s death.

Petito’s father stated during the interview with Ingle that he believes Laundrie is still alive. Petito’s family also pleaded with Laundrie throughout the program to turn himself up.

"Simply hand yourself over. That's all I asked for, "Nicole Schmidt expressed her thoughts. "It's only growing more aggravating as the days pass. I'm not sure what's causing the delay." Jim Schmidt spoke to Laundrie as well, stating, "Simply go to the nearest police station, no matter where you are. Whatever happened, whatever the circumstances were. Just go there and do what's right."