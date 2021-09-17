Gabby Petito’s Lawyer Says He Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Brian Laundrie Was Arrested Soon.

After being declared a person of interest by police, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is expected to be detained soon in connection with her disappearance, according to a criminal defense lawyer.

After returning home to North Port, Florida, earlier this month without Petito and refusing to speak to authorities, Lara Yeretsian, a Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney, told Fox News that she believes it is just a matter of time until Brian Laundrie is questioned by police.

Petito and Laundrie had taken a cross-country tour in their van in June, visiting various states. Police in Moab, Utah, revealed bodycam footage of the couple from August 12 while responding to an altercation between them earlier this week.

Petito’s relatives reported her missing on September 11, ten days after Laundrie returned to the couple’s North Port residence.

On Thursday, Yeretsian told Fox News, “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an arrest, an arrest of the fiancé.”

“Fiancés will want to lend a hand. Most fiancés who care about their girlfriends or significant others will do whatever they can to assist them. This indicates to me that something isn’t quite right.”

Petito’s family has already expressed their displeasure with Laundrie’s refusal to cooperate with police in the investigation of her abduction.

“How could you do this to Gabby, Brian?” “You selfishly remain mute while Gabby is alone in the wilderness,” the family’s attorney, Richard Stafford, said in a statement. “Your silence, Brian, is disgusting! We implore you to please do the right thing and assist us in bringing Gabby home.”

Protesters have also gathered outside Laundrie’s parents’ home, demanding answers to the 22-year-disappearance. old’s

Petitio’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, has spoken out regarding her brother’s disappearance.

Cassie Laundrie told ABC’s Good Morning America, “Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe.”

“She’s like a sister to my children, and all I want is for her to return home safe and sound, and for this to be nothing more than a massive misunderstanding.”

North Port Police stated in a statement on Wednesday that they are working “around the clock to piece this scenario together” with the FBI and Suffolk County Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.