Gabby Petito’s family has demanded that Laundrie’s lawyer refrain from using her image to solicit business.

Gabby Petito’s parents have ordered that Steven Bertolino, the lawyer of their deceased daughter’s fiancé Brian Laundrie, refrain from exploiting Petito’s photograph to promote his law firm.

“The Petito and Schmidt families are asking that you remove Gabby Petito’s photo from your Yelp page,” said Richard B. Stafford, the Petito family’s lawyer, in a letter to Bertolino dated September 22.

The Petito family attempted to delete their daughter’s picture from Bertolino’s Yelp page, but were told that only the business owner can add or remove pictures, according to the letter.

“Furthermore, the Petito and Schmidt families demand that you halt and desist publishing photographs of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media accounts, web pages, or adverts in order to acquire business,” the letter stated.

Stafford threatened to take legal action on behalf of the Petito family if the photo was not taken off Bertolino’s Yelp page by 2 p.m. local time, according to the letter.

Bertolino’s office was approached for comment by this publication.

Laundrie’s family is represented by Bertolino. Petito’s murder inquiry has identified Brian Laundrie as a person of interest. Petito went missing while traveling cross-country with Laundrie.

Laundrie returned home alone from the trip at the beginning of September and was last seen on September 14. Petito’s body was located five days later.

Laundrie is the subject of a comprehensive search. His parents informed investigators that he went trekking near the family’s Sarasota County property in the 24,500-acre Carlton nature reserve. Laundrie has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Bertolino said Laundrie would not speak to police since “intimate partners are generally the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this,” according to a statement released last week.

Bertolino has stated that he knows nothing more about Laundrie’s whereabouts.

Laundrie’s lawyer canceled a press conference for Tuesday, September 21, at 1:00 p.m. local time, late Monday. According to WABC, he canceled it after meeting with the FBI on Monday evening.

Since exposing himself as Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Bertolino has received over 30 one-star ratings on Google. Prior to representing Laundrie, he had no Google evaluations of his law firm.

Bertolino earned his law degree in 1994 and has been practicing in Long Island, New York, since since. This is a condensed version of the information.