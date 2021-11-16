Gabby Petito’s family believes that justice is about helping others and advocates for domestic violence victims.

Gabby Petito’s family stated on Tuesday that helping others fight domestic violence can be seen as a form of justice for their daughter’s death.

Family members were asked what justice for their daughter meant to them during an interview with J.B. Biunno of Florida TV station WLFA.

“If we can save just one person, it would be justice,” Petito’s stepmother, Tara Petito, answered. That’s really what we’d like to achieve in the future.” “Right now, the statistics reveal that one in three women are victims of domestic violence or have been victims of domestic violence,” Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, said. “If we can extend those percentages from one in three to one in four, then one in five, then one in six, if we can stretch those numbers, keep pushing until domestic violence is no longer prevalent, that would be justice for Gabby,” he concluded. Making that shift in order to assist others.” Nicole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, also stated that justice for her daughter entails “preventing this from happening to anyone else.” “For me, that’s justice.” Schmidt added, “It’s about helping people.”

During the discussion, the Petito family discussed the Gabby Petito Foundation, which they established after their daughter died. Its aim is to “meet the requirements of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to groups that assist victims of domestic abuse situations through education, awareness, and preventive measures,” according to its website. Petito’s mother and father expressed their gratitude for the support their charity has received in recent months during the conversation.

Joe Petito explained, “What we’re attempting to do is fill the gaps and blanks where we see fit.” “We’re traveling around talking to shelters, talking to cops, talking to rescue teams, talking to specialists, talking to therapists who know what’s needed and where the resources are most needed,” she says. We’re simply attempting to lead the charge in terms of change and improvement.” Schmidt also revealed that the family has been contemplating a new missing person notice for those aged 18 to 64. “There isn’t anything for that age range.” It’d be similar to an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert, but for a different age group. This is a condensed version of the information.