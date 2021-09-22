Gabby Petito’s death was ruled a homicide two days after she was discovered.

“The remains of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999, have been confirmed by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue. The method of death is initially determined to be homicide by Coroner Blue. The cause of death is still unknown pending final autopsy results, according to FBI Denver.

The FBI announced on Sunday that a body was discovered in Wyoming’s Spread Creek area that was “consistent” with Petito, 22.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered that matched Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito’s description. Although full forensic identification has not yet been done to establish that we have discovered Gabby, her family has been alerted. At a press conference, Charles Jones, FBI Denver’s supervisory senior resident agent, said, “The cause of death has not been identified at this time.” “Because this is an active and ongoing investigation, we urge that everyone keep a safe distance from police enforcement and their equipment.”

Petito’s parents first reported her missing on September 11, but her last contact with her family was in the last week of August.

Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, left Long Island, New York on July 2 for a cross-country road vacation.

Petito’s family reported her missing ten days before Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, in the white 2012 Ford Transit van in which the duo was riding.

Laundrie was previously identified as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance by the North Port Police Department. However, Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing to the North Port Police Department on September 17.

“The hunt for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve continues on Sunday morning. After his parents indicate this is where he went, a team of more than 50 people search the area for anything noteworthy. We’ll keep going. This is a condensed version of the information.