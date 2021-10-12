Gabby Petito was strangled, according to the coroner, over a month after her body was discovered.

Gabby Petito died of strangulation, according to the coroner in Teton County, Wyoming.

During a press conference, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue declared, “We determine the cause to be death by strangulation and the method to be homicide.”

Petito died three to four weeks before her body was discovered, according to Blue’s office. Petito’s body was discovered near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on September 21, according to Blue. Investigators discovered Petito’s body for the first time on September 19.

“The manner of death is initially determined to be homicide by Coroner Blue. The cause of death is still unknown pending the results of the autopsy “In a tweet dated September 21, the FBI in Denver stated.

Petito, 22, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, were on a cross-country road vacation when they vanished. Her last known whereabouts, according to police, was in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida, on September 1 in the 2012 Ford Transit van that the couple was traveling in. Laundrie has been labeled a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance by the North Port Police Department after he declined to talk with them about the case.

Laundrie’s parents told North Port police on September 17 that they had not seen their son in several days, prompting a hunt for him. Laundrie’s parents informed authorities that the last time they saw him was on September 13 and that he went on a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

A U.S. District Court in Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, charging him of credit card fraud. The FBI in Denver did not directly mention that Laundrie used Petito's cards in a statement announcing the warrant. Petito's family attorney, on the other hand, recently accused him of taking Gabby's credit card, alleging that he used it "to get home and then escaped from the cops." "While this warrant permits law enforcement to apprehend Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners around the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding Ms. Petito's homicide," the FBI in Denver said. Petito and Laundrie were apprehended by officials from the Moab, Utah, Police Department after authorities received complaints of a "altercation" between the two.